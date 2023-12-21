FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County Sheriff’s officers confirmed a suicide investigation is underway following a shooting Thursday morning at a north side hotel.

Dispatch confirmed there was a shooting sometime before 11:45 a.m. in the 2800 block of East Dupont Road. A WANE 15 crew arrived at the scene, a Baymont by Wyndham hotel, and saw multiple Allen County Sheriff’s vehicles, a fire truck, and a TRAA ambulance in the parking lot.

There is no danger to the public, and there is no criminal investigation underway.