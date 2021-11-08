Fort Wayne police investigating shooting after woman suffers serious injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting after a victim drove herself to a local hospital with gunshot wounds Sunday night.

Just before midnight, police received a call that a female adult arrived to an area hospital with apparent gunshot wounds to her abdomen and leg. Medical staff advised the victim would be transferred to another local hospital due to her injuries. She was not able to provide information on any suspect or where the shooting occurred.

This incident remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information is encouraged to call crime stoppers at (260) 436-7867 or use the “P3 Tips” app.