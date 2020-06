FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police responded to a reported stabbing that left one person with serious injuries.

It happened shortly after midnight in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue, between Broadway and Indiana Avenue.

Medics took one person to the hospital in serious condition. Doctors confirmed that person’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Police have not released details on what might have led to the incident, or any possible suspect information.