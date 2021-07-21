Fort Wayne police investigating armed robbery at south side convenience store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store on the city’s south side.

According to police logs, crews responded just before 3:30 a.m. to reports of an armed robbery at a Get2Go convenience store on the 4800 block of South Calhoun Street. It is unknown if anyone was injured. There is no information on a potential suspect at this time.

WANE 15 has dispatched a crew to gather additional information.

This is a developing story. Click refresh for more updates.

