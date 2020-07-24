Fort Wayne police investigate ‘suspicious death’ after man found lying near intersection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a “suspicious death” after a man was found lying on the ground at the intersection of West Rudisill Boulevard and Webster Street shortly after midnight Friday.

According to a news release, officers responded to the scene after someone saw the man and called 911 at around 12:15 a.m. When they arrived along with paramedics they found the man unresponsive. The paramedics tried to revive him but were unable. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on information gathered at the scene, the Fort Wayne Police Homicide and Crime Scene units were called to the scene. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.