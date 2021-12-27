Fort Wayne police investigate death on W. Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE) — Fort Wayne police are investigating after a man was found dead Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to W. Coliseum Blvd near Goshen Road around 4 p.m. on reports of a person down and not responsive. When officers arrived, they found an adult man down inside a room unresponsive. That’s the area of Coliseum with several motels, but police did not specify which motel to which they were called.

Fort Wayne firefighters arrived to check the victim’s vitals and pronounced the man dead. Officers spoke with possible witnesses and investigated the scene, but there were no signs of foul play.

The incident remains under investigation. The coroner will release the person’s cause of death and identity after an autopsy.