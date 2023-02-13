FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating after a man was fatally hit by a construction vehicle on the property of the Edy’s plant.

Around 11:38 a.m., police and paramedics responded to the incident at the Edy’s facility in the 3400 block of Wells Street. An ambulance could be seen leaving the scene around noon.

A public information officer told WANE 15 a man was driving a construction vehicle that hit another man. Identities of the driver and the man who died have not yet been released.

This is a developing story.