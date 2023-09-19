FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating Tuesday morning at a home south of downtown.

Emergency crews responded around 8:50 a.m. to a home in the 2300 block of Fox Avenue in reference to an “unknown problem”, according to a release from FWPD. Inside, officers found an “unresponsive individual”, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing and officers are speaking with possible witnesses. No other details have been confirmed.

FWPD is asking anyone with information to contact FWPD’s Detective Bureau at (260) 427-1201.