Fort Wayne Police don’t anticipate violent protests in city

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Organizers have two planned protests for downtown Fort Wayne in response to the death of George Floyd. The Fort Wayne Police Department does not anticipate these protests will turn violent.

Public Information Officer for the department Sgt. Sofia Rosales-Scatena says the department recognizes it’s every citizen right to peacefully assemble and protest.

She says plans are in place if something happens, but she does not believe officers will have to intervene. She credits much of that to the community relations between officers and residents.

“You know we have, always have contingency plans for emergencies, in case things got out of hand. But we’ve always found the citizens of this community have always worked with us. We don’t anticipate this will be anything different than that. We’re going to continue to foster those working relationships with community members of this community. And hopefully we can get through this and move forward.”

One protest is scheduled for Friday night at 5 on the Allen County Courthouse lawn. The second is on Saturday at 2 p.m., also on the courthouse lawn.