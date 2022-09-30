FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police officers and friends and family of Det. Donald Kidd gathered Friday to honor the late veteran Fort Wayne Police officer.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

(St. Peter’s Lutheran Church)

A funeral procession will be held afterward with a burial to follow at Concordia Cemetery Gardens.

A Garrison flag flies along Lake Avenue in memory of Fort Wayne Police Det. Donald Kidd.

Det. Kidd died of natural causes unexpectedly late Sept. 22, the department announced last week. He was 52.

Kidd was a 17-year veteran of the Fort Wayne Police Department. According to his obituary, he also served 20 years with the Indiana Air National Guard and was deployed overseas four times.

He leaves behind a wife and two sons.