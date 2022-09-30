FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police officers and friends and family of Det. Donald Kidd gathered Friday to honor the late veteran Fort Wayne Police officer.
A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.
A funeral procession will be held afterward with a burial to follow at Concordia Cemetery Gardens.
Det. Kidd died of natural causes unexpectedly late Sept. 22, the department announced last week. He was 52.
Kidd was a 17-year veteran of the Fort Wayne Police Department. According to his obituary, he also served 20 years with the Indiana Air National Guard and was deployed overseas four times.
He leaves behind a wife and two sons.
- Escaped inmate stole $700,000 while in prison, indictment says
- Ex-Trump adviser Stephen Miller: Biden should be in ‘assisted living facility’ after dead congresswoman gaffe
- Courts: Couple bilked elderly people out of more than $18K – mainly for Door Dash
- Courts: Man accused of molesting children he fathered with daughter
- Child-proofing cabinet latch recalled over choking hazard