FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A veteran detective with the Fort Wayne Police Department has passed away.

Det. Donald Kidd died unexpected late Thursday night, the department said Friday. Kidd was a 17-year veteran of the department.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we report this unfortunate news,” Police Chief Steve Reed said in a statement. “Please keep Kidd’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. The FWPD will be with and support the Officer’s family as we all come together to honor Detective Donald Kidd.”

Fort Wayne Police asked for privacy for Det. Kidd’s family as they grieve the loss.

Funeral arrangements are pending.