FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, candidates in the Fort Wayne Police Department’s (FWPD) 67th Recruit Class attended their first day of training.

The class made up of 25 candidates had their first day of training at the Public Safety Academy located at 7602 Patriot Crossing.

Hannah Priskorn, a recruit for the recruit class, said she is ready to further her involvement in the community after previously working as a dispatcher.

“On the field, you get to speak to someone face-to-face, you get to be more empathetic in a sense to where you’re able to actually understand them,” Priskorn said.

The FWPD has a website where those interested in joining can learn details about working for the department.