Fort Wayne Police Department wants to add 220 more body cameras for officers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking to purchase 220 body cameras in addition to the 100 already approved in the 2021 budget according to a news release issued Friday morning by Mayor Tom Henry’s office.

The 100 body cameras already approved cost $316,560 and the additional 220 would require an investment of $599,415. Of the total $999,703 expenditure, the release indicated that more than $83,000 would be paid for by a grant and significant discounts are possible as well as more grant funding.

The request will be introduced at the City Council meeting on February 23, with possible

discussion and preliminary approval on March 2 and possible final passage on March 9.

“The men and women of the FWPD are committed to meeting the safety needs of the public,”

said Police Chief Reed. “We’re looking forward to working with City Council to bring more body

cameras to our department as a way to utilize technology and proactively provide enhanced

services.”

If approved the cameras would be phased into use over time.

WANE 15’s Chris Darby will be speaking to Police Chief Reed Friday afternoon to find out more about this request.