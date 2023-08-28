FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian. It happened just after 2 a.m. on Monday.

Three people were walking east on Lake Avenue near Maplecrest Road. Two of the people got out of the way, but the third was hit by a dark-colored vehicle, according to police. They said the driver did not stop.

Medics transported the victim to a hospital in serious condition. But doctors later downgraded his condition to life-threatening.

Police did not provide any additional information about the vehicle involved, other than it is a dark-colored vehicle. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact police at

427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.