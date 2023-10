FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Dispatch confirmed Fort Wayne Police and Fire Department are responding to calls of a shooting at Calhoun Street and Lenox Avenue.

According to both Fort Wayne Police and Fire Department logs the call came in around 6:42 this morning for reports of a shooting around S Calhoun Street and E Pettit Avenue. At least one person was shot, but their condition is unknown at this time.

WANE 15 will provide updates as they become available.