FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) has launched a new recruitment campaign that consists of community participation in order to find and recruit officers.

The program, dubbed “My City. My Department. My Campaign.,” involves individuals and businesses identifying potential candidates and steering them toward a career with the FWPD.

The program is free, and each participant will receive custom invitations and a unique QR code that is tied to the participant and keeps track of referral data.

Those interesting in participating in the recruitment program or joining the FWPD can email the department at fwpdrecruiting@cityoffortwayne.org for more details.