FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting just southeast of downtown Fort Wayne.

Dispatch confirms that FWPD is investigating a shooting in the 900 block of Buchanan Street. According to FWPD police logs initial calls came in at approximately 4:17 p.m. stating “Vandalism by Gunshots”.

Police have provided no further information regarding the incident.