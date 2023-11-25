FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a reported shooting in the 2000 block of Broadway. Police responded around 4:30 on Saturday morning from multiple 911 calls saying shots were fired and someone was hurt.

FWPD officers tell WANE 15 that two men were shot. Medics took them both to a hospital in non-life threatening condition. Police said it appears they were victims of a drive-by shooting.

A store on Broadway could be seen with crime scene tape around it across the street from George’s International Market. Multiple police officers could also be seen searching in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.