FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Not many stories about the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) start in Minnesota, but that is exactly where Detective James Wenglikowski found himself.

“My nephew was living in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and my nephew [was] invited to a sports bar/restaurant [Alary’s] that had a bunch of cop doors hanging in it,” Wenglikowski said. “I meet the owner, really cool guy. I offer him a police badge and he says ‘what about a car door?'”

Wenglikowski then went on a mission to get an old FWPD car door to hang in Alary’s Sports Bar.

“I go to my command and say, ‘I want a car door,'” Wenglikowski said. “They said sure, but it has to be one from a salvaged car.”

The FWPD gave Wenglikowski a door from a car that was soon to be salvaged, and after sitting in his garage for a year, he brought it to Alary’s when it was convenient.

“It sat in my garage for about a year until my nephew got married,” Wenglikowski said.

That wedding was in 2014.

For years, it was miles away from home, until a serendipitous encounter.

The door as Laney found it in Alary’s

“I look to my right, and propped right there like it was on display for me was the FWPD squad car door,” said Paul Laney.

Laney is a former officer and sheriff in Minnesota but has recently started working at Elevatus, a Fort Wayne-based architecture firm.

When he visited Alary’s and saw the door, it wasn’t on display but stashed among a heap of other doors on another floor of the bar after Alary’s rebranded.

“Doors stacked everywhere, police memorabilia everywhere, just piled all over the place,” Laney said.

But when he saw the door, he knew it had to come home.

“It was a message and omen that it had to go with me,” Laney said.

And he knew exactly who the door would go to, his new boss Michael Gouloff, the CEO of Elevatus.

Gouloff has backed the police in Fort Wayne for a long time and recently donated $5,000 to FOP Indiana Wayne Lodge 15, making the piece of memorabilia the perfect gift.

“Some officer slammed his door every day, got in and out of the squad car did his job or her job and made a difference in the city we live in,” Gouloff said. “This is a real honor just to have this.”

Gouloff was shocked, saying “I can’t believe you pulled off behind my back.”

He said the piece will decorate an area just outside of his East Wayne Street Office.