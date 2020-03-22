Fort Wayne Police collecting ‘cheerful messages’ for elderly, at-risk individuals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for your help to do something positive during this stressful time.

The department encourages residents to write letters, notes, create artwork and send pictures to facilities that home elderly and at-risk people since many are not allowing visitors due to COVID-19 concerns.

You can drop the items off in a bin on the first floor of the Rousseau Centre and Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church on East Wallen Road. You can also call 427-1004 to arrange a pickup.

The cheerful messages will be held for a minimum of 96 hours prior to delivery to help ensure the safety of the residents.

