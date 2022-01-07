Fort Wayne Police Captain Kevin Hunter files for Allen County Sheriff race

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Kevin Hunter, Captain of the Fort Wayne Police Department, filed as a Democrat to enter the race for Allen County Sheriff.

Hunter, a 32-year veteran of the Fort Wayne Police Department who led the Vice and Narcotics and Internal Affairs units for nearly a decade, pledged to “put his skills to work for all of Allen County, making safety and security his top priority.”

His press release added he wants to “ensure officers are trained in crisis intervention and suicide prevention” and that Hunter promises “to lead with integrity and transparency as sheriff.”

The primary is May 3 with the general election in November. Sheriff David Gladieux (R) is finishing his second term and cannot run again.

The release continued: