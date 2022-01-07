Fort Wayne Police Captain Kevin Hunter files for Allen County Sheriff race

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Kevin Hunter, Captain of the Fort Wayne Police Department, filed as a Democrat to enter the race for Allen County Sheriff.
Hunter, a 32-year veteran of the Fort Wayne Police Department who led the Vice and Narcotics and Internal Affairs units for nearly a decade, pledged to “put his skills to work for all of Allen County, making safety and security his top priority.”
His press release added he wants to “ensure officers are trained in crisis intervention and suicide prevention” and that Hunter promises “to lead with integrity and transparency as sheriff.”
The primary is May 3 with the general election in November. Sheriff David Gladieux (R) is finishing his second term and cannot run again.
The release continued:
A graduate of the FBI National Academy and a Hostage Negotiator, Hunter is a staunch supporter of police action to eliminate illegal drugs at the same time that he supports offering hope and recovery to those struggling with substance use disorder. He pledges to guide the Sheriff’s office in better collaboration methods, working with other police units, public service agencies, and the community to address our biggest concerns.
Under Hunter’s leadership, FWPD has adopted new and better ways to combat the drug crisis by bringing federally funded dollars to Fort Wayne to respond to drug related issues through the HIDTA program, launching the Hope and Recovery Team for connecting victims of the drug crisis with treatment options, and making Fort Wayne a leader in law enforcement statewide by implementing new drug testing equipment.