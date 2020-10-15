Fort Wayne police captain announces run for Allen County Sheriff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police Department Captain Mitch McKinney has announced a campaign to run for Allen County Sheriff in 2022.

McKinney, promoted to the position of captain in 2018, is the head of the department’s community relations branch. With plans to retire from the department in 2022, McKinney has played a role in many initiatives like the Blue Bucket Brigade and the Real Men Wear Pink effort. McKinney has also been nominated for the Vandeveer Impact Award.

McKinney’s campaign is being chaired by New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael with Fort Wayne City Clerk Lana Keesling serving as treasurer.

Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux’s term expires in two years and it’s unclear if anyone from the sheriff’s department has plans to run for his seat.

WANE 15 is talking with McKinney about his goals for the sheriff’s department and will update this story throughout the day.