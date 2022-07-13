FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police are asking for help in finding a missing man.

Michael Keaffaber is described as, white, 25 years of age with brown hair and blue eyes. He’s 5’3’’ tall and weighs approximately 140 lbs.

Michael was last seen in the area of Washington Center Blvd and Industrial Rd around 1:40 pm, Wednesday July 13th, 2022.

Michael was last seen wearing a tan long sleeve shirt, a dark ball cap, work boots, long pants and was carrying a dark colored backpack that was very full, possibly with a change of clothes.

He has medical conditions that require prescribed medications which he does not have with him.

Anyone with any information on Michael’s whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222, (260) 427-1336 or 911.