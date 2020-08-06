Fort Wayne police arrest suspect in E. Lewis homicide

Darrius Holliness, 28, is a suspect in a shooting on E. Lewis Street in July.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne homicide detectives along with narcotics and gang detectives arrested a suspect in a homicide last month on E. Lewis Street.

28-year-old Darrius Holliness was taken into custody around 6:30 Wednesday night on E. Main Street. He’s charged with murder, criminal recklessness, and possession of cocaine.

His arrest stems from a shooting in the 1100 block of E. Lewis Street on July 26th. Fredrick Sanders was killed and two other people were hurt.

Fort Wayne police expect to release more details on the arrest Thursday morning.