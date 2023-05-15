FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police spent almost 4 hours at a home on Carlton Court Sunday night.

Officers first responded to a domestic situation around 7:50 p.m. A woman told them her husband had threatened her with a weapon and that there was a protection order in place against him.

Police tried to contact and arrest the husband at a home in the 2000 block of Carlton Court, but he refused to exit the house. After repeated attempts to get him to leave were unsuccessful, the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Emergency Services Team, Crisis Response Team, and Air Support Unit were called around 9:40 p.m. to assist.

Approximately 2 hours later, the suspect exited the house and police took him into custody without incident.

Police have identified the man as Travis L. Gaddis. He faces preliminary charges of felony invasion of privacy and felony intimidation.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.