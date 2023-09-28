FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police and Fire have recovered a body from the Maumee River.

Dispatch received calls at 5:17 p.m. for rescue water and fire response at the 800 block of Tecumseh Street.

A kayaker on the river made the call to dispatch after finding the body.

Fort Wayne Fire Department pulled the body out of the river on a stretcher, after the dive team was deployed. WANE 15’s reporter on the scene said it appeared to be a young male.

WANE 15 is on the scene and will provide further updates as they are available.