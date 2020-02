FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Hundreds will chill out Saturday morning as they raise money for special olympics.

The annual Fort Wayne Polar Plunge kicks off at Camp Red Cedar on Hursh Road. Alongside the icy plunge, attendees can enjoy food and a silent auction.

The event starts at 10:00 a.m. and runs until 3:00 p.m. WANE 15’s Michael Kuhn will MC and take the plunge himself.