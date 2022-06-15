FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Fort Wayne has announced plans for its annual 4th of July fireworks celebration.

The fireworks show will take place Monday, July 4. Fireworks will be launched from the Indiana Michigan Power Center in downtown Fort Wayne beginning at 10 p.m.

Residents can watch the show from public areas in and around downtown.

NOTE: The Fort Wayne TinCaps have a game at Parkview Field the evening of July 4. If the game is not over by 10 p.m., the fireworks show will begin immediately after the game is finished.