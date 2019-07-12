Fort Wayne pizzeria asks for help naming new alley space

The Wayne-Calhoun Alley next to 816 Pint and Slice in downtown Fort Wayne is shown.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Popular downtown Fort Wayne pizza shop 816 Pint & Slice has asked for the public’s help to name a new space it plans to open in its alleyway alongside the restaurant.

In a Facebook post Friday, Pint & Slice wrote it hopes to create a “cool hang-out space” with tables, food and drinks and entertainment in the Wayne-Calhoun Alley adjacent to its restaurant at 816 S. Calhoun St. The post said Pint & Slice partnered with the city of Fort Wayne and the Downtown Improvement District on the project.

HELP US! We had an idea. What if we USED our alley? We're thinking tables, brews, grub, entertainment, just a cool… Posted by 816 Pint & Slice on Friday, July 12, 2019

It’s not yet clear when such a space might be realized.

“First, we need to name the thing!,” the post said.

Pint & Slice was soliciting names for the alley gathering space on its Facebook page. In addition to bragging rights, Pint and Slice said it planned to give a free pizza to the person who suggests the winning name.