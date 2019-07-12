Fort Wayne pizzeria asks for help naming new alley space

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Popular downtown Fort Wayne pizza shop 816 Pint & Slice has asked for the public’s help to name a new space it plans to open in its alleyway alongside the restaurant.
In a Facebook post Friday, Pint & Slice wrote it hopes to create a “cool hang-out space” with tables, food and drinks and entertainment in the Wayne-Calhoun Alley adjacent to its restaurant at 816 S. Calhoun St. The post said Pint & Slice partnered with the city of Fort Wayne and the Downtown Improvement District on the project.
It’s not yet clear when such a space might be realized.
“First, we need to name the thing!,” the post said.
Pint & Slice was soliciting names for the alley gathering space on its Facebook page. In addition to bragging rights, Pint and Slice said it planned to give a free pizza to the person who suggests the winning name.