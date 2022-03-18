FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Youth Orchestras of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic are heading to the Big Apple next week.

The students are set to visit the city from Monday, March 21st to Thursday, March 24th. The highlight of trip is a Tuesday afternoon performance at the world-famous Carnegie Hall.

Troy Webdell conducts the Youth Orchestras









Troy Webdell, the Director of the Youth Orchestras, says the trip has been three years in the making. The students were originally going to go in April 2020. However, COVID-19 forced the trip to be postponed by nearly two years.

It is an exciting time for the students and the staff of the Youth Orchestras, as this is the first time the group has ever taken a multi-day, out-of-state trip. The students are really excited to see New York City, perform in Carnegie Hall, and everyone has been working hard to get ready.

Carnegie Hall is one of the most famous theatres in America. It was built in the 1800s and many legendary performers have graced the stage. Webdell says he had to submit a video of a performance by the Youth Orchestras as an audition to even be able to perform at Carnegie Hall. They were selected by Manhattan Concert Productions to perform on Tuesday.

The concert is at 12 PM on Tuesday. The cost is $40 to attend. Tickets can be purchased here. The Youth Orchestras will be joined by other high school bands and orchestras selected to perform. This particular concert is a part of the Manhattan Concert Productions’ Symphonic Series for Bands and Orchestras. Webdell says it will be a classical concert: “We’re going to be playing music by Mozart, music by Italian composer Ottorino Respighi, and also music by Philip Glass, who is a composer that actually lives in New York…and supposedly he will be in the audience watching his performance.”

If you are interested in attending a future local concert by the Youth Orchestras, visit the Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s website. A full season of performances is still ongoing. If you are interested in joining the Youth Orchestras next season, auditions will be held at the end of May. Details can be found in the poster below.