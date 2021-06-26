Fort Wayne Philharmonic to host ‘Patriotic Pops’ Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Philharmonic is welcoming the the community back to live symphonic music with a ‘Patriotic Pops’ show on Saturday.

The Patriotic Pops concert celebrates the American spirit through music and fireworks.

“After the year we have had I am so excited to get back to performing music for the people of Northeast Indiana,” said Andrew Constantine, the music director. “It is a time of healing and celebration; it will be exciting to kick off our summer season with this community favorite.”

The performance was held at Parkview Field with fireworks accompanying the finale just after 9:30 p.m.

“We have people who have been sort of locked up and away from other people in the communal setting for so long and they’re itching to get back into society and see each other and hug each other and hear music live and sit next to each other in in a facility,” said James W. Palermo, managing director for the Philarmonic. “So, here we are. It’s just like old times and people are so excited to hear music and it’s our Americana music. So what could be better?”

