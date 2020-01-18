Fort Wayne Philharmonic presents ‘Flying with E.T. and Peter Pan’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Never grow up with the sounds of Neverland and feel free with music from E.T. The Fort Wayne Philharmonic brings these sounds together for an afternoon of fun.

On Sunday, January 9th you can join the Phil for Flying with E.T. and Peter Pan. The show starts at 2 p.m. at the Rhinehart Music Hall on Purdue Fort Wayne’s campus.

The performance is part of the Phil’s family series. Ahead of the concert is free activities. The activities include a coloring station, face painting, instrument playground, and character appearances.

Tickets range in prices.