FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After more than a year without playing together, rehearsal is underway for the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.

This week is the first time since March 2020 they’ve played together.

Shortly after the pandemic started, shows were canceled. The musicians then went on strike after being furloughed in August of last year. Last month they came to an agreement.

The Fort Wayne Phil will perform at the Patriotic Pops concert at Parkview Field this weekend. Tickets are on sale now.