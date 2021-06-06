Riverfront Fort Wayne celebrated return to live music with first summer concert

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Riverfront Fort Wayne welcomed the beginning of their live-music summer season with a free concert by the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players Association at Promenade Park.

Riverfront Fort Wayne Special Events Coordinator Jennifer Brown helped organize the concert. She said that this was the first concert since COVID restrictions were lifted. It was also the first concert planned at the Promenade in over a year.

“I couldn’t be happier with the attendance,” she said, “We had about 200 or more attendees which I think is really great.”

Next weekend, Riverfront Fort Wayne is hosting the American Legion Band of Fort Wayne on the lawn of Promenade.

Those interested can check out it out here. Riverfront Fort Wayne will be hosting various free live music classical concert events throughout the summer.