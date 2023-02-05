FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The on-going negotiation battle between the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association and Fort Wayne Philharmonic management continues. On Sunday, according to a release, musicians remain on strike following 4 hours of negotiations with Philharmonic management.

The two parties have agreed to a wage package that has a 3.75% average annual raise over musicians 2019 pay through 2026, and musicians have offered additional scheduling flexibility to meet needs proposed by the Philharmonic.

“We believe an agreement has been within reach for weeks” says Players’ Association spokesperson Campbell MacDonald. “The Philharmonic continues to block a resolution by demanding a replacement of our industry standard workplace bargaining rights with dictatorial power in the hands of management.”

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association (American Federation of Musicians Local 58) went on strike on December 8 after performing for 3 months under the terms of an expired contract.

No additional negotiation meting has been scheduled at this time.