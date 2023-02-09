FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Although the Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians’ strike has lasted for just over two months, the musicians have still found ways to perform for the community through free concerts.

On Thursday, the musicians continued that trend by hosting a free concert at First Wayne Street United Methodist Church in downtown Fort Wayne.

The concert represents the fourth time the musicians have held a free concert since the strike started.

The musicians will also host another free concert Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2:00 p.m. at Rhinehart Recital Hall on Purdue University Fort Wayne’s campus.

The musicians’ strike started Dec. 8, 2022.