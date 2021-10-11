Fort Wayne Philharmonic getting back in rhythm with return of Fall season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The sights and sounds of the symphony – from the pulsing percussion, to the soothing string section and the animated gestures of the conductor – are once again present inside the Embassy Theatre as the Fort Wayne Philharmonic’s Fall season is underway.

Over the weekend, the Philharmonic celebrated the magic of Disney with their first pops concert, “Magical Music From the Movies.” The Disney-themed concert was the Philharmonic’s second concert of the season; their first concert was held on Oct. 2.

Like many performing artists around the world, the last two years have been difficult for the players of the Philharmonic. Venues around Fort Wayne like Embassy Theatre were closed or limited attendance for an extended time due to COVID-19 restrictions. That left performers like Orion Rapp in a tough spot for several months.

“Hopefully it will never happen again, but we all banded together, we all were able to make the most of a terrible, global situation,” said Rapp, the principal oboe player for the Philharmonic. “We’re just hoping that never happens again.”

Caleb Young, the Philharmonic’s guest conductor of engagement, is also grateful to be back with his colleagues at the Embassy.

“As artists, performing brings us purpose in life,” Young said. “To not have that outlet has been very difficult. I’m very fortunate and our colleagues feel the same way to be able to express ourselves and do what we love doing, which is performing.”

The Philharmonic still has dozens of concerts scheduled in the coming weeks for fans of all music genres. Fans of classical composers can see the Philharmonic perform “Masterworks” from composers like Rachmaninoff and Mozart, while families can enjoy pops concerts with holiday themes and even the Beatles. Young and Rapp hope the Fort Wayne community shows their support in the coming months.

“The feeling on stage when the audience is listening to us and we’re doing what we’re meant to do is really inspiring,” Rapp said. “There’s nothing like it.”

To learn more about the Philharmonic and see a schedule of upcoming concerts, visit their website.