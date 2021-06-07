Fort Wayne Philharmonic celebrating the American spirit with ‘Patriotic Pops at Parkview Field’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Philharmonic is welcoming the community back to live symphonic music during a concert celebration of the American spirit.

Patriotic Pops at Parkview Field will take place on June 26 at 8:30 p.m. with fireworks accompanying the finale. Free ticket reservations will be available in-person through the Parkview Field Box Office or online beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The concert, performed without intermission, will be conducted by Music Director Andrew Constantine and hosted by well-known Fort Wayne broadcaster and media personality Melissa Long.

“After the year we have had I am so excited to get back to performing music for the people of Northeast Indiana. It is a time of healing and celebration; it will be exciting to kick off our summer season with this community favorite,” Constantine said.

The concert will feature American works such as Oh Susanna, Seventy-Six Trombones from Music Man, plus more contemporary favorites such as Liberty Fanfare and many more. The final works on the concert, selections from Star Wars, Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture as well as Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever will accompany the fireworks.

The Philharmonic said the performance begins at 8:30 p.m., with fireworks accompanying the finale at approximately 9:40 p.m.

Ticket pricing:

General bowl seating will be free

Suites seating for 20 – $500

Club Seats – $30 each

Field Boxes seating for 4 – $100

Picnic Tables seating for 8 – $50

All seating will require reserved tickets and will be available through the Parkview Field Box Office online, the Philharmonic said.

Gates will be open to the public at 7 p.m. Parkview Field’s concessions will be open (no outside food or beverages are permitted), and several family-friendly pre-concert activities will be offered, including free access to the Batting Cages and the Fun Zone Area. Johnny TinCap, the Fort Wayne TinCaps mascot, will be present.

Masks are encouraged at all Parkview Field events but seating for the event will not be distanced. Updated Parkview Field Guidelines can be found here.

For a full list of Philharmonic concerts, visit fwphil.org.

For questions regarding tickets to Patriotic Pops at Parkview Field, contact the Parkview Field Box Office at 260-482-6400.