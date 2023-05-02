FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE): After years of performing at the Embassy Theater, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic announced it plans to move its main performances to Purdue University Fort Wayne.

In a letter to Philharmonic subscribers, the Philharmonic stated it is moving for the 2023-24 to Auer Performance Hall to avoid ticket price hikes. While the Philharmonic has had years-long relationships with the Embassy Theater, they believe the change to the Auer Performance Hall brings benefits.

This move also offers the opportunity to enjoy a contemporary space that was built to produce acoustic balance and maintain the best sound quality possible. Access to these improved amenities like valet parking, comfortable seating, and our Musically Speaking preconcert talks will enhance your concert going experience as well. Brittany Hall, President & CEO, Fort Wayne Philharmonic and Andrew Constantine, Music Director

The Philharmonic stress a smooth transition for subscribers and frequent attendees. With the change comes the opportunity to select new seats for the next season. Individuals are able to change their seats to other available ones if they are not satisfied at no additional cost.

During much of 2022, the Philharmonic musicians were involved in a labor dispute with management. With resulted in the cancellation of numerous shows held at the Embassy Theater, including the popular Holiday Pops concerts.

Also noted in the letter they state they would not make this move if they were not confident that attendees would enjoy this venue. In addition to Auer Performance Hall, the Philharmonic plan to have specials in other locations throughout Northeast Indiana next season, including the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum and Fort Wayne Electric Works.