Fort Wayne Philharmonic announces new Guest Conductor for Engagement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Philharmonic has announced that Caleb Young, currently Associate Conductor of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, will take a new title for the 2021-2022 Season, Guest Conductor for Engagement.

The Philharmonic said that the new title, created especially for Young, will allow him to focus his strengths to the benefit of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and northeast Indiana while expanding his international career.

In his new role as Conductor for Engagement, the Philharmonic said Young will continue to assist in planning and conducting a significant number of the Sweetwater Pops Series concerts, including Disney in Concert: Magical Music of the Movies, Aretha: A Tribute, and Classical Mystery Tour, featuring iconic hits by the Beatles.

“I’m grateful beyond words to the Philharmonic for providing me the opportunities to grow and develop during my tenure,” Young said. “This orchestra and our community have enriched my life in ways I can never repay.”

Next season, Young will be developing a European conducting schedule and working with orchestras in the European Union. He also hopes to become an ambassador for American music and culture in Europe.