Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry stays organized amid pandemic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry has a plan to keep things organized as the pandemic continues.

During Saturday’s food distribution, the nonprofit explained the process volunteers use to safely and efficiently stock up the pantry and fill orders.

The pantry, which has been serving the community for nearly 12 years, provides pet food at no cost to pet owners who are struggling financially and cannot afford to feed their pets. There is usually a supply of dry and canned dog and cat food, and sometimes cat litter.

One pet is ready for a treat at the pantry.

Food donations can be given to any area drop-off location, or sent to the pantry straight from home using the organization’s wish list on Amazon. Details on how to donate are on the website.

Volunteers pack orders without a pet owner even having to leave the comfort of their car for curbside orders, which the pantry said is the preferred way to order. Walk-up service is available as well.

Distributions are the first and third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis. That’s not the only time the pantry is open– find out when the next event is on the pantry’s calendar.

The Fort Wayne distribution center is at 2502 Church St.