Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry receives 40K pound pet food donation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry announced it is receiving a donation of 40,000 pounds of pet food.

The donation was made from Hill’s Pet Nutrition through its Disaster Relief Network made in coordination with the Humane Society of the United States and the Community Harvest Food Bank.

“Hill’s is a company dedicated to providing the best possible pet nutrition for dogs and cats,” said Nicki Baty, president of Hill’s U.S. “That mission becomes even more critical when pets are in need. We’re grateful for this opportunity to partner with the Humane Society of the United States and Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry, by providing nutritional support for pet families in Northern Indiana who need it most.”

According to the pantry’s website, this donation is over half the amount of pet food distributed in 2020.

“We are so grateful to be in a position to help our community and partners in pet retention programs in this way, especially the work we were able to continue through a pandemic,” said Rochele Watson, executive director of Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry. “Without the help of our phenomenal volunteers, donors, and a city that supports animal welfare services, we could not have taken on this project. It takes a village and I’m so proud and humbled by this one.”



The Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry said the Community Harvest Food Bank has offered to receive the pet food delivery as the pantry works to move the food to their warehouse and distribute pet food donations to other area shelter and rescue groups.

According to the Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry website, pet food is distributed on the first and third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon and on Tuesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 2502 Church St.