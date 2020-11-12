Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry in serious need of donations amid rising demand

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry says they are in serious need of food donations for families struggling during the pandemic.

WANE 15 previously reported the pantry’s pop-up distribution efforts to make free pet food more accessible across the area. The pantry hands out an average of 8,000 pounds of food a month but has only been receiving a few hundred pounds in donations. Executive Director Rochele Watson said before the pandemic a large portion of their donations came from boxes at local stores but that they were seeing fewer drop-offs as people have cut back on in-person shopping.

Watson said it is not enough to meet the increasing demand they are seeing at the several food distributions held each month and if pet owners cannot continue to care for their furry family, it could mean big problems for our local shelters.

“The work that H.O.P.E. for Animals has done, Animal Care and Control, the SPCA, Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry, all of those programs in place have reduced euthanasia numbers in the last ten years that we were almost on track to be a no-kill city,” said Watson. “I think 2020 is going to skew those numbers in a really frustrating way.”

Right now, canned cat and dog food are the biggest needs for the pantry. They have set up an Amazon Wish List of other needs that can be found over on their website.