Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry helps pet parents in need

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In 2019 alone, the Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry distributed nearly 75 thousand pounds of food to help pets and their owner in the community. That mission continues nearly 10 years after its start.

The Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry’s executive director, Rochele Watson, stopped by Studio 15 to discuss how 2020 has gone for the organization thus far. She said she’s seen an increase in requests due to people temporarily or permanently losing their jobs.

The Pet Food Pantry is open every first and third Saturday of the month for distributions. The distribution is from 10 a.m. until noon at 2502 Church Street.

To learn more about the Pet Food Pantry or how to donate, click here.