Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry celebrates dog’s 9th birthday with fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry celebrated one of it’s sponsor’s mascot, Charlie the dog’s, 9th birthday with a fundraiser Saturday afternoon.

“It’s just kind of a nice way to relax and celebrate what our organization does, keeping pets at home with our families through providing them with pet food so events like this really get the word out and make it a fun community event,” said Rochelle Watson, the executive director at Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry.

The event was held at Rich’s Auto Center, who sponsors the pet food pantry. Charlie is the auto shop’s dog.

“He is just everyone’s best friend over there,” said Watson.

The afternoon included music, a spread of food and a variety of vendors.

In previous years, this fundraiser typically raises about $3,000, however, with the pandemic, Watson said she expected less this year.

“The donation dollars that are raised today will really be quickly turned around and used to be put right back into the community to keep the pets, out of the shelters off to use the nation tables, and in their homes with the families that love them,” said Watson.

There was also a virtual birthday party held for those who couldn’t make it in person.