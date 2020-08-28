Fort Wayne pastor to deliver ‘I Have a Dream’ speech at Embassy Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Friday marks the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington, a Fort Wayne pastor will deliver one of America’s most revered speeches: ‘I Have a Dream.’

Reverend Bill McGill will deliver Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech Friday night at the Embassy Theatre. It will be live streamed on the Embassy’s website.

McGill says they wanted to deliver the speech despite not having a physical audience present because of how relevant it is to the conversations happening in American today.

“We as a nation still have a dream in these yet-to-be United States of America that despite the ongoing systemic racism and discrimination and bigotry that we still have yet to come to terms with in our country, we have to stay ever hopeful, ever vigilant, to keep Dr. King’s dream ever-alive,” said Reverend Bill McGill, Imani Baptist Temple.

Watch the live stream beginning at 7 p.m. on the Embassy Theatre’s website.