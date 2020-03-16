Fort Wayne Parks youth centers offering free dinners for children

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne children can receive free dinners at local city youth centers.

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday that free dinners would be provided through the Kids Cafe program, in partnership with Community Harvest Food Bank.

Dinners will be available Monday through Friday, from 4-5 p.m., at Jennings, Cooper, Weisser, and McMillen Centers. Dinners will be offered to school-age children, kindergarten through 12th grade.

The meals are first-come, first-served and will be served as supplies last each day.

Children can pick up the meals and take them. The youth centers will not be open to eat in, as they are closed due to public health precautions.

Fort Wayne Community Schools announced Sunday they will provide free breakfast and lunch packs at all elementary schools while the district is closed. CLICK HERE for details.