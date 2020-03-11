Fort Wayne Parks looking to fill 300 positions at job fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Need a job? Work at a park!

The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department is holding a job fair to fill more than 300 jobs in a variety of both outdoor and indoor facilities. The job fair will be held Wednesday, March 18 from 4-6 p.m. at the Downtown Community Center at 233 W. Main St.

Applicants can learn about various jobs, responsibilities and benefits at the fair, and speak directly to the supervisors of the various positions. City of Fort Wayne Human Resources representatives will be available to accept applications.

Most of jobs require applicants to be 18 years or older, but some positions are available for younger people 16 and up.