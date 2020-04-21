Fort Wayne Parks giving away seedlings to celebrate Arbor Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Want to plant a tree? The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department will give you the seed.

The parks department’s Forestry Team will give away Chinkapin oak tree seedlings at various locations this week to celebrate Arbor Day. Residents can drive up and a parks employee will bring a seedling to their car, without any contact.

Seedlings are available while supplies last.

WHEN/WHERE: