Fort Wayne Parks celebrates one year of Promenade Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Saturday marked one year since the city officially opened up Promenade Park and they had a full schedule of activities to celebrate.

The Fort Wayne Parks Department celebrated one year of family fun at Promenade Park with their River, Set, Go! event. They started the day off with floating yoga on the St. Marys River followed by kayak games and then a parade down the river. Chris Calmes says he liked that he was able to comfortably enjoy the park even while trying to practice social distance.

“It’s a relaxing environment, cool,” said Calmes. “I always come here every single day before I go to work. I got my son for the weekend so I was like, okay, this is what I can do with him.”

It even drew people visiting the city, like Michelle Silcott.

“They did a great job though because I remember coming here on vacation and it didn’t look nothing like this so they did a great job,” said Silcott.

Chuck Reddinger, Deputy Director of Recreation for the Fort Wayne Parks Department said the pandemic threw a wrench in their plans for both summer programming and a huge celebration for the anniversary. He also believes the smaller crowd made it easier for families to enjoy every corner of the park.

“It’s been a wonderful year even in spite of COVID and the pandemic and the park has done wonderful with people coming down and enjoying what it is meant to be which is a lot of places for people to come down and enjoy,” said Reddinger

Reddinger also said the redirection allowed them to put a greater emphasis on the river itself…which is one of the focal points of the park.